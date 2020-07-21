Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

