Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

KRG opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $815.96 million, a PE ratio of -121.38, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

