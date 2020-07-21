Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

