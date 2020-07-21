Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The company has a market cap of $791.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

