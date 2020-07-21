LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 351.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leap Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,750,000 shares of Leap Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.