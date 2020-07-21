Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $350.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $352.07 and last traded at $352.07, with a volume of 41109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $286.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

