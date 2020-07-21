Land Securities Group (LAND) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/16/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 670 ($8.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/6/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/3/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/3/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/24/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,100 ($13.54).

6/8/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 728 ($8.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.23).

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($8.98) to GBX 645 ($7.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/25/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 679 ($8.36) to GBX 573 ($7.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 549.20 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($12.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 722.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.71) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group plc will post 5884.0004613 EPS for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.84), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($114,559.54). Also, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($183,756.56).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

