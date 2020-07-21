Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $338.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 149.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.07. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $426.21.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

