Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Limelight Networks traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 212915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,699 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $142,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

