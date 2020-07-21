LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $49.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivePerson traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.05, 1,562,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,193,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LivePerson from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $3,497,303 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

