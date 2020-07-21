Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,300 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

