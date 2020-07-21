Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 6.38. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

