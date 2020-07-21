M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MPE opened at GBX 525 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 756 ($9.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 604.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.