Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

