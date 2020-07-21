Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Trimmed by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MFC stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

