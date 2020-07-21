McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 7.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. McEwen Mining traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19, 7,300,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 4,017,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.