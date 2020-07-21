MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,998 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,381 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

