Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 2,943 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 526,300 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.