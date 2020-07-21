Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Meridian Bancorp worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,149,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EBSB opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

