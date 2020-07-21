MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 942,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 479,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 390,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

