Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $8,345,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $176.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

