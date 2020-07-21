Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is PFG Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

