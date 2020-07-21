Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is UMB Bank N A MO’s 5th Largest Position

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,519 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

MSFT opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

