Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

