Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $215.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.83.

MSFT opened at $211.60 on Monday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

