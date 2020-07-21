Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 518.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

