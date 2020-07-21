Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.60 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

