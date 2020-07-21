Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Molson Coors Brewing has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

