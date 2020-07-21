Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPWR opened at $252.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $255.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at $67,999,335.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

