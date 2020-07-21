Morgan Stanley Acquires 471 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

