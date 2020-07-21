Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,653 Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 34.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 541,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 138,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Nam Tai Property Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

