Morgan Stanley Acquires New Holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 100.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RMM stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.