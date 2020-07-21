Morgan Stanley Buys 346,313 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 240.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $331.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

