Morgan Stanley Buys 75,822 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 52,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.