Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Jernigan Capital worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 899,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 104,841 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,016.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 477,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $316.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

