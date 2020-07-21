Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Owl Rock Capital worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,893,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,540,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,638,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $971,115.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,507 shares of company stock worth $9,695,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

ORCC opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.