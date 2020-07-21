Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

