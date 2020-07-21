Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of JTD opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

