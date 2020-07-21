Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,397,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,316 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,816,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,566,000 after buying an additional 497,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,301,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,681,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 4,306,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPK. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

