Morgan Stanley Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.34% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 130.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $125,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LJPC stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.53.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 615,129 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 253,553 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

