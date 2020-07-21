Morgan Stanley Has $2.75 Million Position in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of General American Investors worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $9,992,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. General American Investors Company Inc has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

