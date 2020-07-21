Morgan Stanley Has $2.76 Million Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPRE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $16,540,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 51.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,196,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 303,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 5,352.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 250,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of ($38.71) million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

