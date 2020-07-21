Morgan Stanley Has $2.82 Million Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,182,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Opko Health worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Opko Health by 13.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,909,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 347,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Opko Health by 182.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,228,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Opko Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Opko Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opko Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.