Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of TTM Technologies worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.