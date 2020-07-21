Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,566,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 66.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 125,440 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

ATRS stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of 137.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

