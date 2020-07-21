Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,856 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 41,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,388 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

