Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

