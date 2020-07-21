Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enel Americas by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

