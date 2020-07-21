Morgan Stanley Sells 125,654 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,654,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after buying an additional 133,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

UTHR stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

