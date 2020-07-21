Morgan Stanley Sells 12,713 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

KBWP stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $76.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.